Qatar critical of other nations’ vague net-zero pledges

By Simone Foxman on
worldoil.com
 10 days ago

(Bloomberg) --Qatar, the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, said it would be wrong to commit to eliminating planet-warming emissions without having a proper plan in place. The United Arab Emirates become the first of the Persian Gulf’s petrostates to make such a pledge last week, saying it

www.worldoil.com

The Independent

Cop26: Leaked documents reveal the countries lobbying UN to water down climate crisis response

Some of the world’s most polluting countries are attempting to water down a landmark UN climate report, according to a massive leak of documents. More than 30,000 files, obtained by Greenpeace UK’s investigative journalism unit, Unearthed, reveal Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and India are among the nations to have made submissions to a panel of scientists urging them to remove key phrases or downplay the need to switch away from fossil fuels. In one instance, major beef producers Brazil and Argentina are said to have disputed assertions that the world needs to reduce its meat consumption in order to tackle...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Putin says new pipeline could quickly pump more gas to EU

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow a new pipeline under the Baltic Sea to start operation.Speaking on a wide range of international and domestic policy issues during a conference of foreign policy experts, Putin argued that Russia already has increased gas supplies to Europe this year and could send more once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is functioning.He said one of the two links of the new pipeline already has been filled with gas as part of preparations for its launch, adding that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Florida Phoenix

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Planned fossil fuel output shatters 1.5C climate target: UN

The world's nations are currently planning to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United Nations said Wednesday. Ten days before a climate summit that is being billed as key to the viability of the Paris Agreement temperature goals, the UN's Environment Programme said that government fossil fuel production plans this decade were "dangerously out of sync" with the emissions cuts needed. The UN says emissions must go down nearly 50 percent by 2030 and to net-zero by mid century to limit warming to 1.5C above preindustrial levels. But its Production Gap report found that total fossil fuel production would likely increase until at least 2040.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Soaring energy prices increase tensions between Europe’s leaders

(Bloomberg) --Soaring energy prices are exacerbating divisions in the European Union as national leaders brace for heated talks about how to protect the most vulnerable and avoid a backlash against the bloc’s ambitious climate change plan. The unprecedented spike in power and gas prices is the first topic for EU...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Navigating in a Net Zero world

Welcome to Navigating Net Zero: COP26 Series. Navigating Net Zero is JWN Energy’s framework for curating conversations and content related to Canada’s climate opportunities and challenges in a transition to a low-carbon economy. In this special series in advance of COP26, we have asked nine individuals to reflect on where Alberta and Canada fit within a global climate leadership nexus and offer perspectives on navigating collaboratively. Today, Chief Jim Boucher, chair and president, Saa Dene Group, describes how the idea of a circular economy can help advance Net Zero goals.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month.The U.N. summit in Glasgow known as COP26, will bring together thousands of diplomats, scientists and environmental campaigners to assess progress since nations agreed in the Paris accord to limit warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The meeting in Glasgow is widely seen as the last chance to hold global warming to 1.5 C...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

LONGi announces “Net-zero Plant” pledge at UN biodiversity conference

With the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss growing, the realization of global sustainable development has reached a crossroads. As the only solar energy company invited to attend the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), LONGi firmly believes that photovoltaics can change the earth's ecology and contribute to biodiversity protection.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia PM: Technology best way to achieve climate target

A net zero carbon emissions target by 2050 would be a “great positive” for Australia if it can be achieved through technology and not a carbon price, the prime minister said on Tuesday as he pressures government colleagues to commit to more ambitious action ahead of a climate summit.Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week agreed to attend next month’s climate conference in Glasgow Scotland but his government colleagues have yet to approve the commitment he wants to net zero.“If you have a credible plan ... with the proper transparencies Australia’s well known for, then it can be...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

What is net zero and how are the UK and other countries doing?

The UK government has set out more details about how it intends to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve "net zero" by 2050. The announcement comes days before the start of the important climate change summit, COP26. What's been announced?. Presenting the net zero strategy to the House of Commons,...
ENVIRONMENT

