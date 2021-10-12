CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter’s VoloDrone

uasweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolocopter’s electric heavy-lift drone VoloDrone conducted its first public flight today at ITS Hamburg 2021. Together with the international logistics leader DB Schenker, Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), demonstrated VoloDrone’s seamless integration into the logistics supply chain with an end-to-end cargo transport demonstration. The partners showed their significant progress together since DB Schenker became a strategic investor of Volocopter in early 2020.

uasweekly.com

