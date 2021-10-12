CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Salukis drop pair of matches last week

 7 days ago

Carrying momentum over from their first win in four years was not in the cards for Red Hill High Sch...

northeastnebraskanews.us

Lady Bears split a pair of tough contests

LAUREL — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Lady Bears split a pair of games during action last week. The Orange and Black now stands at 11-9 on the season. LCC dropped a three-set 25-14, 27-25, 25-12 decision to Pierce to open the week, then bounced back with a thrilling five-set win over Creighton — 17-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20, 15-7.
LAUREL, NE
Lady Salukis snap long losing skid with win over Dugger

BRIDGEPORT –– It was just a matter of time before Red Hill High School's volleyball team found its w...
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Dragon softball team goes 1-2 last week

The Lady Dragon softball team won one game and lost two last week to bring their season record to 8-11. They lost to Alliance, Nebraska, 12-9 on the home field Thursday, Sept. 30. They traveled to Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 2, winning the first game 16-6 and losing the second 10-3.
SPORTS
Ladies Split pair of SCAC Matches on Saturday

Sherman, Texas – The Centenary volleyball team split a pair of matches versus St. Thomas and Austin College in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday as the Ladies wrapped up action in the conference divisional at Sid Rich Gym. The Ladies (11-15, 2-7 SCAC) finished 1-3 for the weekend...
SHERMAN, TX
Lady Falcons Drop Four Set Match to Webster County

The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons were looking to win back-to-back volleyball matches for the first time this season Monday evening as they hosted the Webster County Lady Trojans on post. The Lady Trojans, who figure to be one of the dark horse candidates in the 2nd Region tournament, had other ideas on their mind.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Lady Statesmen split recent matches

For the second time this season, Lincoln Trail College's volleyball team has snapped a lengthy losing streak with a win over Shawnee Community College.
SPORTS
Robinson 11U wins pair, 10U splits in travel baseball action

Favorable conditions have allowed baseball to be played deep into the fall and two of Robinson's youth travel baseball teams took advantage of the opportunity over the weekend.
TRAVEL
RHS girls’ tennis edged by Paris in regular season finale

It took more than a month to complete, but Robinson High School's girls' tennis team finally finished their regular season match with Paris.
TENNIS
Lady Rattlers upset by Lady Hawks in rivalry match, 3-1

San Marcos had to learn some tough lessons Friday evening.The Lady Rattlers fell 3-1 (22-25,17-25, 25-22, 23-25) to the Lady Hawks in their unusual third meeting of the season. The purple and white had only given up one out of six total sets in the previous two matches this season,
SAN MARCOS, TX
Lady Falcons Drop Close Three-Set Match at Hopkins Central

Fort Campbell could never put together the run they needed to get past Hopkins County Central, falling in straight sets 26-24, 25-23, 25-15 Thursday in Mortons Gap. There were seven ties in the first set, but the Lady Falcons could never string together a run and pass up the Lady Storm who closed out with the two-point win.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Panthers drop match to Beltline rival

CALEDONIA, Mich. - The Davenport women's tennis team got reacquainted with Beltline rival Cornerstone University on Saturday morning at the DU Tennis Courts. Through a heavy fog during most of the match, the Golden Eagles improved to 4-0 with a 6-1 win over the Panthers who are now 1-1. The doubles point was a clean sweep for Cornerstone. The one doubles betweenWillemien Coetzee/Kumiko Yamaguchi and Ximena Matamoros/Camila Ibarra was the closest with the Cornerstone duo winning 6-4. Sophie Jackson/Kailyn Skogmo at three doubles fell 6-3. Louise Hosking/Danica Malan at two doubles lost 6-1. The one point for the Panthers was a marathon match at five singles. Hosking dropped the first set 6-4 and then battled back for a 6-3 win in the second set and a 12-10 tiebreak score in the final set against Valentina Garcia. The other five matches ended in straight sets. Coetzee fell 6-3, 7-5 at one singles against Matamoros. Jackson at four singles lost 6-4, 6-2 against Renata Castillo.
TENNIS
Lady Panthers split a pair

The Great Bend Lady Panther volleyball team split a pair of matches Thursday against two 20-win teams in a triangular played at the Panther Fieldhouse. Great Bend took down Emporia in three sets 28-26, 9-25, 25-13 to drop the Spartans to 22-5 on the season. In match two, Central Kansas...
GREAT BEND, KS
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Dogs move to 18-9-1 last week

The Rolla High School volleyball squad finished 2-1 in varsity matches last week to improve its overall record to 18-9-3. This week the Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to play at Waynesville Tuesday. Oct. 7. Thursday, Oct. 7 the Lady Bulldogs fell to Lebanon in three games on the road, 25-13,...
ROLLA, MO
Lady Panthers lose at North Clay

Another rough night on the court led to another loss for Oblong High School's volleyball team Tuesday.
OBLONG, IL
Lady Knights win tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — Lady Knights and Lady Tigers and Lady Falcons … oh my!. The Point Pleasant High School volleyball team fended off Wahama and Chapmanville in a home tri-match Tuesday evening. The Lady Knights (12-8) won match one against the Lady Tigers 2-0 (25-19, 25-17). The first...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Lady Cougar netters drop five matches

The McLean County High School volleyball team fell at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Oct. 4 and by the same at home against Owensboro High School on Oct. 5. McLean County hosted Ohio County on Oct. 7, falling in three sets to the Lady Eagles. The Lady Cougars traveled to Hancock County for a tri-match against the Lady Hornets and Graves County on Oct. 9. McLean County lost both matches in three sets.
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Women’s Volleyball Loses a Pair of Matches

The SUNY Oneonta volleyball team unfortunately lost a pair of matches at Chase Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. The Red Dragons rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2-2 with Vassar, but ultimately succumbed to the Brewers 3-2. In the nightcap, Oneonta was defeated 3-0 by Alfred University. The Red Dragons’ record now stands at 3-12. Despite this, they’ll dust themselves off and do better at the next match.
ONEONTA, NY
No. 10 Huskers Win Pair Of Weekend Matches

No. 10 Nebraska (12-3, 6-0 Big Ten) won a pair of matches over the weekend to stay perfect in Big Ten play. The Huskers are the lone team still undefeated in league play. On Friday night at No. 13 Penn State, Nebraska nearly took a 2-0 lead. Leading 20-19, the Huskers were unable to hold on as the Nittany Lions took the set 25-22.
COLLEGE SPORTS

