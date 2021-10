STILLWATER, Okla. — The bye week is over and Oklahoma State football is back at practice preparing to its first conference road game of the season. The No. 12-ranked Cowboys will travel to Austin this Saturday to face No. 25 Texas at 11 a.m. CT. The game will air on FOX. The Longhorns are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout this past weekend, while Oklahoma State is hoping to continue its unbeaten run this season.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO