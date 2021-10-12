CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West First Street Widening and Improvements Project Update

ankenyiowa.gov
Construction on the West First Street Widening Project will be wrapping up for the season either late this week or early next week, weather permitting. West First Street, from the Ankeny Market & Pavilion (AMP) driveway to SW Logan Street, will be open to traffic and will operate as a five-lane street with dedicated left turn lanes and traffic signals at the two major intersections of NW Ash Drive/SW Cherry Street and NW/SW School Street. Two-way left turn lanes will be in place along the remainder of the corridor. This traffic pattern will remain in effect until late March/early April 2022, when the reconstruction of the north side of West First Street commences.

IN THIS ARTICLE
