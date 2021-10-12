West First Street Widening and Improvements Project Update

The City of Omaha’s representatives are beginning field work for the preliminary design of improvements being planned for the West Papio Creek Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Rehabilitation Project. The purpose of the project is to protect property and public infrastructure, as well as, to improve aquatic habitat and water quality. This notification is to inform you that you may see crews working along or near the West Papio Trail system and the Papillion Creek. The crews will be performing field work to obtain field data needed to begin design on the project. Field work may include topographic survey, aerial photography, vegetation identification, soil borings, utilities investigation, and sewer inspections. This work is generally non-invasive and may require temporary traffic control along the trail or streets within the project area for the safety of the field crews and the public. Any traffic control measures will be kept to the bare minimum duration necessary and generally should be removed within a day.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO