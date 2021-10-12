CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

SFPD Daily Briefing 10/12/21: Puppy snatched from man who owed money; Couple arrested on drug charges with baby in their car; Man assaulted and left unconscious in road; Man arrested for opening several fire hydrants

By Max Remington
ktwb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police had a busy weekend, and they told us all about it in Tuesday’s Police Briefing. A man had a puppy taken from him Monday in Sioux Falls after two men approached him and said he owed them money. After being chased down...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Pets & Animals
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday is announcing its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Sfpd#Drugs#Child Abuse#Sfpd Daily Briefing#Sioux Falls Police#Police Briefing

Comments / 0

Community Policy