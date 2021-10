HARRIMAN — Kooper Williams knew what was going to happen as soon as he saw Harriman quarterback Nick Pelfrey dart the football towards the end zone. For most of the night, Pelfrey had his way in the passing game, tossing for 200 yards and four touchdowns, but on this play, his arm wasn’t enough as Williams dove for the ball, cradled it to his chest and hit the turf at Wallace Black Field.

HARRIMAN, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO