Floyd Marody, seated left, president of the Saints Club; Sarah Stefanovski, assistant director of the St.Clairsville Public Library; and Matt Lucki, president of St. C. Junior Sports accept four checks totaling $1,328 from the St. Clairsville Eagles Club on Monday. The Saints Club received two checks for its athletic and building fund. They said the donations will be put to good use in purchasing equipment and assisting with programs. Eagles Club Trustee Rafael Delgado, standing from left, President Butch Murray, Trustee Greg Orr, and Trustee Jim Varner said they have made quarterly donations to these organizations for more than 15 years. The funds come from the club’s gaming machines, with a percentage of proceeds donated to state-approved charitable non-profit organizations in accordance with state law.

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO