Swing Into Spring Now at South Suburban College to Benefit from Tuition Assistance Programs and Flexible Scheduling

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL–South Suburban College (SSC) continues its efforts to provide flexibility to college degree seekers interrupted by the pandemic with a wide range of online and in-person class options, as well as significant tuition and technology supports. Spring Registration is now in progress online from ssc.edu. The 2021 Spring Semester begins the week of Monday, January 10, 2022. All current and prospective students are encouraged to register early to secure grant opportunities, their preferred course schedule and mode of classes delivery.