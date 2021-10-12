CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Teases Death of Paul Rudd's MCU Hero

 10 days ago

In case some of you haven't been keeping up with Marvel Studios' Disney+ spinoff shows, we've pretty much established that Kang the Conqueror will in fact be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Thanos-level threat, and those who have seen the finale episode of Loki got their taste

ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man Star Evangeline Lilly Breaks Down Why She Loved WandaVision and Loki

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in production, and it will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly returning to play the titular roles. The movie is not set to be released until 2023, but there's plenty to look forward to from the franchise in the meantime. This year alone saw more MCU projects than ever before with the release of two features films (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and two more on the way (Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home) as well as three live-action Disney+ shows (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki) and one animated show (What If...?). The project that got some of the most praise this year was WandaVision, which was nominated for 23 Emmys. Lilly, who plays Wasp/Hope Van Dyne in the MCU, recently spoke with Collider about her love for WandaVision as well as Loki.
MOVIES
Evangeline Lilly
Jonathan Majors
Paul Rudd
digitalspy.com

Marvel star reveals she won't return for Ant-Man and The Wasp 3

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania apparently doesn't feature Judy Greer as Maggie, Scott Lang's ex-wife and the mother of Cassie. Having shown up in the previous two Paul Rudd-headlined blockbusters, this is a slight surprise, and the actress herself definitely wants to rejoin the franchise. "I haven't been told anything...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

One Ant-Man Star Doesn't Think They'll Appear In Quantumania, But Really Wants To

After an unexpected delay, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing, with thrilling projects arriving on both the small and silver screens. One of the highly anticipated sequels currently in the works is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which will be Paul Rudd’s third leading project in the MCU. And one star doesn’t think they’ll appear in Quantumania, but really wants to.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Ant Man Series Star Evangeline Lilly Says She Finally Understands Her Character

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" began filming in July, and though it's certainly not Evangeline Lilly's first time playing the titular Wasp, Marvelites may be surprised to learn that she's just now getting to know her character. Lilly first appeared as Hope Van Dyne in "Ant-Man," before getting her own...
MOVIES
#Marvel Entertainment#Quantumania#The Quantum Realm
/Film

Ant-Man 3 Star Evangeline Lilly Is A Bit Behind On Her MCU 'Homework'

There are so many movies and so little time. It's a problem that haunts us all and according to "Ant-Man and the Wasp" actress Evangeline Lilly, that even includes the stars of said movies. No one can watch everything and, as if the general barrage of new movies isn't enough, Lilly is part of the bursting-at-the-seams Marvel Cinematic Universe, which just added TV series to its overwhelming docket of new things. So if you've been having trouble keeping up with all that's new in the MCU, you're not alone.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ghostbusters Star Bill Murray Rumored to Join Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will mark the next adventure of Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp. While most of the main cast members from the previous films as well as Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors have been confirmed to be part of the upcoming installment, it turns out that there may be one legendary comedian who might be making an appearance.
MOVIES
ComicBook

WandaVision and Ant-Man Breakout Star Randall Park Has High Hopes for Future Return to MCU

This week, it was announced that WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn is getting her own Disney+ spin-off as Agatha Harkness, which was extremely delightful news for Marvel fans. However, Hahn is not the only star from the series folks want to see return. We already know Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) is coming back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Teyonah Parris will star in The Marvels as Monica Rambeau, and fans are still waiting on news of Paul Bettany's Vision... but what about Randal Park's Jimmy Woo? The character made his MCU debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp and stole fans' hearts with his WandaVision return. While there's no word on when or if Park will return, the actor recently offered a promising update while speaking with ABC 7 New York.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Shrink Next Door' Trailer Stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell as a Therapist-Patient Relationship Gone Too Far

The Shrink Next Door has dropped a trailer today that shows the rise and fall of one man's relationship with his shrink and what happens when lines are crossed and they get too involved in each other's lives. Starring Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, Casey Wilson, Kathryn Hahn, and more, the new Apple TV+ limited series is filled with powerhouse comedians bringing to life the story told on the podcast of the same name.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Bill Murray Might Appear in Marvel's ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

It looks like there’s a chance that Bill Murray could appear in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quntumania. If this is true, it would be awesome! I’ve actually wondered if Marvel would get Murray to be in one of their films. The evidence for the the possible casting comes from...
MOVIES

