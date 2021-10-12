UW-Madison to host annual 2-day diversity forum

MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for the annual UW-Madison diversity forum, Rising Above and Reshaping our World in the Image of Justice, held on Nov. 2 and 3. “We’re pleased to sustain the tradition of our annual diversity forum, this year in a hybrid form, by sharing with a broad virtual audience and renewing a limited setting of fellowship and networking,” said Dr. LaVar J. Charleston, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion at UW-Madison.