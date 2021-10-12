CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Choose Between Government And Private Job?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fresh graduate might be confused about the different job prospects available in the market. The real confusion lies between whether one should prepare for government jobs or should go for private ones. Both government jobs and private jobs have their own set of pros and cons and therefore, it is important to decide the same seriously. Here are a few factors that you need to consider while choosing between private jobs and government jobs.

Cat Country 102.9

Quality People Forced To Choose Between Employment and Freedom

Vaccine mandates that went in place on October 15th are causing people all around America to leave their jobs. Great employees and skilled workers are retiring and leaving in droves. These are great human beings who have dedicated themselves to essential jobs. Health care workers that were on the front lines with co-vid. Policemen and highway patrolmen in Washington are also leaving after years of service because of injection mandates.
HEALTH
kslnewsradio.com

Workers can now choose best flexible jobs, say experts

SALT LAKE CITY — Workers want flexibility in their work schedules and work locations. And with a market leaning in favor of employees, they can choose between the best jobs that work best for them, say two jobs experts. The unemployment rate in the nation is the lowest it has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
accountingtoday.com

Private sector added 568K jobs in September

The private sector gained 568,000 jobs in September, payroll giant ADP reported Wednesday, in the latest sign of a slowing, but steady economic recovery from the pandemic. Small businesses gained 63,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report, including 20,000 at businesses with between one and 19 employees, and 43,000 at businesses with between 20 and 49 employees. Medium-sized businesses with between 50 and 499 employees gained 115,000 jobs in September. Large businesses added 390,000 jobs, including 36,000 in companies with between 500 and 999 employees, and a whopping 354,000 at organizations with 1,000 employees or more.
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Why mortgage pros must choose between change and irrelevance

As far as seismic events go, they don’t come much bigger than the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of radically disrupting and transforming the sales process across a range of industries, not least the mortgage sector. Yet while the pandemic has accelerated certain trends – for instance, lengthening sales cycles and...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

GeneCapture secures government contracts, private funding

Huntsville-based GeneCapture is looking to make headway after receiving two investments from private and government sources. In August, the company won contracts from two Department of Defense agencies totaling $2.1 million to prepare its portable rapid pathogen detection technology for independent and in-field testing. This brings GeneCapture’s total awards from the DOD to $5.5 million.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebalance.com

How To Invest in Private Companies

Investing in a public company is easy. All you have to do is buy shares on the stock market to get a slice of ownership in the business. There are thousands of public companies in the US, but there are also many private companies. It’s much harder to invest in...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Regan Calls for Closer Bond Between EPA and Private Industry

Tighter relationship would foster collaborative problem solving. The EPA wants to team up more closely with the private sector as it moves forward on its agenda, agency administrator Michael Regan said on Wednesday. “It’s the private sector that we need to harness to help bring people to the point where...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Publisher Pearson takes knock as Americans choose jobs over college

A strong US jobs market has tempted potential students away from further study and into the workforce, hitting revenue at educational publisher Pearson.The publisher said that its higher education unit had taken a 7% hit, despite growth in the UK and Canada which was more than offset by a 9% drop in the US in the first nine months of the year.“While no market data for the full back to school period is available as yet, Pearson’s internal analysis indicates a decline in enrolments, particularly in community colleges, following a surge in Covid-19 infections in the key back to school...
COLLEGES
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

You Told Us the Best Advice You’ve Received for Choosing a Job

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are...
JOBS
FingerLakes1

Are you one of the people who could get a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400?

The American Rescue Plan Act has provided Americans with many checks and tax credits as relief from the pandemic. Many people say a fourth check is necessary. Specifically, for senior citizens. The group called The Senior Citizens League is pushing to get another $1,400 sent out senior citizens. While seniors...
ITHACA, NY
mediaite.com

‘Just Wipe Them Out’: Newsmax Host Says US Should Eliminate Four Entire Government Agencies

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield suggested on Thursday that the United States default on its debt and eliminate four U.S. government agencies. “You see, failure to raise the debt ceiling is actually about defaulting on future obligations, not the current ones. It means you can’t buy anything else. You can’t spend more. So goodbye, radical infrastructure bill. Goodbye Biden spending free-for-all,” he said during his show Stinchfield. “The admission that the default threat is fake news is even buried in the White House’s own website. I found this today on it: ‘Once the debt limit is hit the federal government cannot increase the amount of outstanding debt. Therefore it can only draw from any cash on hand and spend its incoming revenues.’”
U.S. POLITICS
republicmonews.com

$1,400 Monthly Stimulus Payments Could Be Given To Selected Americans; IRS To Release Another Payments To Qualified Families

On October 15, 2021, new stimulus funds will be distributed. It is the most current installment of the federal Child Tax Credit expansion. That payout, as well as a large sum of money, was made available to citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, Fox45 Baltimore news reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Times and Democrat

Married or Divorced? You Could Collect an Extra $795 per Month in Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits can potentially make or break retirement, so it's wise to ensure you're making the most of them. One way to maximize your benefits is to double-check the types of Social Security you're eligible to receive. If you're married or divorced, you may be entitled to extra money each month. In some cases, you could receive several hundred, or even more than $1,000 per month in additional benefits.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1

How much will a person really get after Social Security COLA increase?

This January over 70 million social security recipients will benefit from a 5.9% raise for their cost of living adjustment. On average a recipient will get $92 more dollars a month. The issue is that inflation is expected to keep going up. So are Medicare premiums. While that $92 dollars...
ITHACA, NY

