Football

High 5: Pac-12 filled with offensive standouts

By JOE REEDY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only are both divisions in the Pac-12 far from settled but trying to figure out the conference's top offensive player remains a difficult proposition. Colorado running back Jarek Broussard was last year's Offensive Player of the Year but he has yet to post a 100-yard game as the Buffaloes have struggled to a 1-4 record. Much like Broussard emerged out of nowhere last season, the conference has some contenders who have put up some noteworthy numbers this season now that they have the spotlight to themselves.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

