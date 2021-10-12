Researchers demonstrate new methods of bypassing macOS security

In this blog, we publish three new vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-31986, CVE-2021-31987, CVE-2021-31988) affecting all Axis devices based on the embedded Axis OS. This follows our earlier work on vulnerability research on IoT video camera platforms published here. This information is being published as part of a coordinated disclosure with the vendor, Axis, which has released firmware that fixes the issue. Details on the nature of the vulnerabilities can be found below, and specific remediation steps are in the conclusion of this post.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO