Researchers demonstrate new methods of bypassing macOS security
Although Apple has taken steps to shore up the security of its macOS platform, vulnerabilities are still surfacing that could bypass some of its most important protections.. According to a new report from cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes, a handful of vulnerabilities and exploits shown off at the Objective by the Sea conference illustrate how Mac-targeting attacks are evolving. OBTS is the only security conference that focuses solely on Apple devices and products.forums.appleinsider.com
