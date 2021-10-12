How To Choose Between Government And Private Job?

A strong US jobs market has tempted potential students away from further study and into the workforce, hitting revenue at educational publisher Pearson.The publisher said that its higher education unit had taken a 7% hit, despite growth in the UK and Canada which was more than offset by a 9% drop in the US in the first nine months of the year.“While no market data for the full back to school period is available as yet, Pearson’s internal analysis indicates a decline in enrolments, particularly in community colleges, following a surge in Covid-19 infections in the key back to school...

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO