Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team to begin Lake Tahoe prescribed fire program as early as November
Under the coordination of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT), the Lake Tahoe Basin fall prescribed fire program may begin as early as November, weather and conditions permitting. Smoke will be present. A map with project locations and details will be available at tahoelivingwithfire.com. To receive email prescribed fire notifications, send a request to sm.fs.paltbmu@usda.govto be added to the Prescribed Fire Notification List.yubanet.com
