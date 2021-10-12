CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team to begin Lake Tahoe prescribed fire program as early as November

By Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team
YubaNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the coordination of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT), the Lake Tahoe Basin fall prescribed fire program may begin as early as November, weather and conditions permitting. Smoke will be present. A map with project locations and details will be available at tahoelivingwithfire.com. To receive email prescribed fire notifications, send a request to sm.fs.paltbmu@usda.govto be added to the Prescribed Fire Notification List.

yubanet.com

