WTI, Brent Futures Mixed After Rally; USD Gains Cap Upside

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions, as weakness in the U.S. dollar helped fuel demand for the precious metal. The market seemed realize that the Federal Reserve's minutes from the September meeting, released last week, were "leaning a little too aggressively to the hawkish side," wrote Peter Grant, vice president at Zaner, in a recent newsletter. "This prompted some liquidation of long dollar positions, as well as short Treasurys and gold bets," he said. More consolidation within gold's broad trading range seems likely, at least until the November FOMC meeting, he said. December gold climbed by $4.80, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,770.50 an ounce.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO