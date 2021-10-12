CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WTI, Brent Futures Mixed After Rally; USD Gains Cap Upside

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange were mixed in market-on-close trade Tuesday, with November West Texas Intermediate consolidating above $80 barrel (bbl) amid concern over fuel shortages in the European Union and Asia that are boosting the outlook for oil demand in the Northern Hemisphere this winter and a strengthening U.S. Dollar Index that capped the upside.

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

Related
dtnpf.com

WTI, Brent Higher After Monday's Data Driven Pressure

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following a mixed session Monday triggered by weaker-than- expected economic data in the United States and China, West Texas Intermediates futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied in overnight trade, propelled by assumptions of a rapidly tightening global oil market, with gains in petroleum products demand this winter seen far outpacing growth in global oil production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark first gain in 3 sessions

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions, as weakness in the U.S. dollar helped fuel demand for the precious metal. The market seemed realize that the Federal Reserve's minutes from the September meeting, released last week, were "leaning a little too aggressively to the hawkish side," wrote Peter Grant, vice president at Zaner, in a recent newsletter. "This prompted some liquidation of long dollar positions, as well as short Treasurys and gold bets," he said. More consolidation within gold's broad trading range seems likely, at least until the November FOMC meeting, he said. December gold climbed by $4.80, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,770.50 an ounce.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Dow rises tentatively and S&P 500 retakes 4,500 in early Tuesday trade

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Tuesday morning, extending gains after the largest four-day rally since late July for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 35,371, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,501, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% at 15,072. The positive backdrop for equities comes as good corporate earnings have largely overshadowed worries about supply-chain disruptions. In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the drugmaker said it brought in $502 million in world-wide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gita Gopinath
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Futures#Oil Stocks#Wti#The European Union#Ulsd#Rbob#The Department Of Labor
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
dtnpf.com

World Stocks Mostly Lower on Monday

(AP) -- World shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported its economy grew at a meager 4.9% annual pace in July-September. Germany's DAX declined 0.5% to 15,506.11 and the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.8% to 6,676.21. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2% to 7,216.79. The future for...
STOCKS
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance as Global Oil-Demand Balance Tightens

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and the Brent crude contract on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied in early trade Monday, reaching fresh multiyear highs amid energy shortages in Europe and Asia, while in the United States, consumer spending remained strong in September despite growing inflation concerns.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Retreat From Fresh

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Nearest delivered oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled mostly lower, reversing from fresh multi-year highs after U.S. industrial production unexpectedly declined in September while China's economy grew more slowly than anticipated in the third quarter. U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy