WTI, Brent Futures Mixed After Rally; USD Gains Cap Upside
WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange were mixed in market-on-close trade Tuesday, with November West Texas Intermediate consolidating above $80 barrel (bbl) amid concern over fuel shortages in the European Union and Asia that are boosting the outlook for oil demand in the Northern Hemisphere this winter and a strengthening U.S. Dollar Index that capped the upside.www.dtnpf.com
