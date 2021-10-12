Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Tomasino SZN

First off, according to The Athletic’s Adam Vingan, the Predators’ opening night roster is set. And yes, that thing you wanted to happen happened. I’ll have a more in depth breakdown coming later today, but the short-form reaction is I like this roster to start. I don’t think there’s really anyone in that mix (yes, ANYONE) that looked wildly out of place during the preseason games. Philip Tomasino, of course, is the headliner here. Which leads us to....