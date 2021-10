Evercore ISI hiked its price target on two big oil names today. Specifically, the firm dished out bull notes to Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in the form of a price-target raise to $135 from $130, while also upping its price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to $75 from $67. Analysts were already mostly bullish on CVX, with 11 of the 16 in coverage calling it a "buy" or better, coming into today. However, the brokerage bunch isn't so sold on XOM, with 10 "hold" or worse ratings, compared to five "buy" recommendations.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO