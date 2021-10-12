CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Special Report: Avoid These Two Healthcare Stocks

By Schaeffer's Digital Content Team
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month was a doozy for investors. We've discussed how investors can manage September seasonality ad nauseam, but what about the other side of the coin? What stocks out there could fall victim to the seasonal doldrums, or are staring up at daunting technical ceilings? The trading experts at Schaeffer's Investment Research compiled an "8 Stocks to Sell Now" report to highlight eight such stocks, including two from the healthcare sector. Click here to view the entirety of the special report.

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Blue-Chip Tech Stock Drags Dow on Revenue Miss

Blue-chip IBM (NYSE:IBM) is dragging the Dow lower this morning, last seen down 6.4% at $132.79. Though the tech conglomerate posted a third-quarter earnings beat, revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. The company attributed the disappointing results to declines in orders for its infrastructure business. The brokerage bunch is not...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Call Traders Blast Twitter Stock as Earnings Loom

The last time we checked in with Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), the social media stock was surging after a billion-dollar deal. Now, two weeks later, with a market cap of $52.5 billion, Twitter is preparing for its turn in the earnings confessional next Tuesday after the close. Ahead of the event, options traders are loading up on calls.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Abbvie Inc#Healthcare#Sell Now#Abbvie#Drugmaker Abbvie Inc#Rinvoq#Abbv S#Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe#Nasdaq
Reuters

Stocks ease, yen gains as investors seek to avoid risk

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes were down slightly on Thursday as U.S. technology shares fell along with IBM, while risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar weakened. The Japanese yen gained as investors sought safety, while oil prices fell sharply. U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors focused...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Potential Hong Kong Listing Strengthens Shares of DiDi

The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI) are up 3.6% at $8.90 this morning, following a media report from China's internet watchdog, which suggested that Chinese lawmakers are nudging the rideshare company, along with two other U.S. listed tech names, to look into listing their stocks on the Hong Kong exchange. According to those familiar with the matter, regulators are also pushing Full Truck Alliance (YMM) and Kanzhun (BZ) toward Hong Kong offerings, with the former ready to add a listing as early as next year.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

FAANG Stock Trading Sideways Ahead of Q3 Earnings

The shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) are trading sideways this afternoon at $341.12, just days ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report, which is due out after the close on Monday, Oct. 25. The social media name has been clouded by controversy, leading its independent oversight board to demand more transparency earlier today. Separately, Facebook signed a preliminary copyright agreement with a French news publishers' lobby group, which could result in the tech giant paying for news content on its platforms.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
MarketWatch

Netflix stock slumps after earnings as Deutsche Bank downgrades, but most analysts boost price targets

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Downgraded Oil & Gas Stocks to Avoid

Upward price pressure and uncertainties are evident in the oil market. And given the commodity’s high volatility, fundamentally weak stocks in this space are at the risk of a downturn. Indeed, oil & gas stocks Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) have recently been downgraded by analysts. So, we think these stocks are best avoided now.Rising energy prices have lately delivered significant returns for oil & gas producers. However, despite optimistic price expectations, uncertainty reigns in the forward market. And it will likely take a while for U.S. independent producers to reverse the supply cuts implied last year and to operate at their pre-pandemic capacity. A senior equity analyst at Siebert Williams Shank & Co., Gabriele Sorbara expects U.S. shale oil companies to remain in "maintenance mode" regarding drilling and completing new wells.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Makes History on the NYSE

It was a historic day for cryptocurrencies on the New York Stock Exchange as the Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading. Simeon Hyman, a global investment strategist at ProShares, joined Cheddar to talk about bringing the first bitcoin-linked futures ETF to market in the U.S. He noted that while bitcoin can be volatile, "it can be a valuable diversifier in a portfolio" at the right size.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Pinterest Stock Bubbling as Earnings Loom

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) stock was in focus yesterday, after Credit Suisse slashed its price target on the social media company by $20 to $62 from $82. The analyst in coverage cited a slowdown of user activity on the platform, which specializes in the sharing of projects and various decorative ideas. Today though, PINS is up 3.4% to trade at $55.40, at last check.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Adds Walmart Stock to "Conviction Buy" List

The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) are up 2.1% at $144.67 this morning after Goldman Sachs added the blue-chip retailer to its "Conviction Buy" list, replacing competing retailer Target (TGT). The firm sees potential for Walmart to improve its profitability in 2022, thanks to continued investments and ability to grow earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dollars.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy