The Epic Halloween Store In Arizona That Gets Better Year After Year

By Katie Lawrence
 6 days ago

Headed to a costume party this Halloween? If so, one-up your friends and family by getting your outfit from Fun Costumes in Mesa. With over 15,000 costumes to choose from and more than 40 years of experience in the business, this Halloween wonderland will have you dressed to impress.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZhfL_0cPHNQEE00
One of the largest costume shops in Arizona, Fun Costumes is open year-round for all your seasonal apparel needs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxel3_0cPHNQEE00
When you first step inside, the sheer amount of inventory will prove overwhelming - in the best way possible, of course.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDHGj_0cPHNQEE00
Sizes range from kids through plus-size adult, so the whole family is bound to find the perfect costume.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHXrA_0cPHNQEE00
Another reason to bring the kids along: they'll have a blast looking at (and trying on) everything they see.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1az4sm_0cPHNQEE00
The store even boasts an entire wall dedicated to wigs and masks to complete your look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJ0Fn_0cPHNQEE00
If you don't think you'll use the costume outside of Halloween, you can rent it instead of buying.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yD8Si_0cPHNQEE00
Address: 1535 East University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203.

Visit the store’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Fun Costumes? If so, we’d love to hear all about your visit in the comments. Tell us how it went, then check out our previous article for the most horrifying haunted houses in Arizona that will make this year your most frightfully fun Halloween yet.

Comments / 0

