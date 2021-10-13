The Epic Halloween Store In Arizona That Gets Better Year After Year

Headed to a costume party this Halloween? If so, one-up your friends and family by getting your outfit from Fun Costumes in Mesa. With over 15,000 costumes to choose from and more than 40 years of experience in the business, this Halloween wonderland will have you dressed to impress.

One of the largest costume shops in Arizona, Fun Costumes is open year-round for all your seasonal apparel needs.

When you first step inside, the sheer amount of inventory will prove overwhelming - in the best way possible, of course.

Sizes range from kids through plus-size adult, so the whole family is bound to find the perfect costume.

Another reason to bring the kids along: they'll have a blast looking at (and trying on) everything they see.

The store even boasts an entire wall dedicated to wigs and masks to complete your look.

If you don't think you'll use the costume outside of Halloween, you can rent it instead of buying.

Address: 1535 East University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203.

Visit the store’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

