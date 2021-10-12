CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Albania-Poland clash halted as fans target players with plastic bottles

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFCCR_0cPHKqnx00

Albania’s World Cup qualifier against Poland was temporarily suspended after home supporters threw objects at opposition players celebrating the opening goal in Tirana.

Karol Swiderski gave the Poles a 1-0 lead with 13 minutes of the Group I encounter remaining before he and his team-mates were pelted with plastic drinks bottles from the stands.

Players left the pitch for more than 20 minutes following the incident at the Air Albania Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWG0G_0cPHKqnx00
Poland players were targeted as they celebrated their opening goal (Franc Zhurda/AP). (AP)

Poland held on to their slender advantage when play resumed to climb above their hosts and move three points behind group leaders England in the race to reach next year’s tournament in Qatar.

Before the incident which prompted the lengthy delay, Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski was also targeted with an object from the crowd.

Albania, who are bidding to reach a World Cup finals for the first time, travel to Wembley to face Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions next month, prior to completing their campaign at home to Andorra.

A forgettable night on and off the pitch for the home side leaves them five points adrift of England and two behind Poland, with the play-offs appearing to be their only realistic hope of qualifying.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England held as Hungary fans clash with police at Wembley

England remain on course for World Cup qualification despite stumbling to a disappointing draw on a night when Hungary were once again let down by some of their fans. Gareth Southgate’s undefeated side are on track to win Group I with only next month’s matches against Albania and minnows San Marino remaining on the road to Qatar.
FIFA
newschain

Plymouth maintain League One top spot with win over Bolton

Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth maintained top spot with a 3-0 home win over Bolton to make it three League One wins on the spin and 13 unbeaten. Brendan Galloway got Argyle off to a flying start with a cheeky backheel goal at the far post from Conor Grant’s corner – helped on by Dan Scarr – in the sixth minute.
SOCCER
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction from fixture tonight

Antoine Griezmann scored twice but was sent off for Atletico Madrid as they fell to a 3-2 Champions League Group B defeat to Liverpool whose in-form attacker Mohamed Salah netted a double, including the winner from the penalty spot.Salah opened the scoring with a deflected effort in the eighth minute and Naby Keita added a second with a thunderous volley five minutes later, but Liverpool’s defence imploded and Atletico came roaring back.Griezmann steered home a Koke shot in the 20th minute to reduce the deficit and 14 minutes later he put his side level, but he was sent off seven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Reuters

Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland beat Albania 1-0 to reclaim second place in Group I after their World Cup qualifier was temporarily suspended when bottles were thrown on the pitch in the second half on Tuesday. The Group I match was interrupted soon after Poland forward Karol Swiderski scored inside...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Albania vs Poland Live Score Updates (0-1)

The central referee, Clément Turpin, decided to remove both teams from the field after noticing bad behavior in the stands when Poland was celebrating its goal. At this time, there is no confirmation as to whether the match will resume shortly. We apologize. 4:19 PM34 minutes ago. 71' Poland substitutions...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albania#Plastic Bottles#Poles
740thefan.com

Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

(Reuters) – The World Cup Group I qualifier between Albania and Poland was suspended after bottles were thrown on the pitch from the crowd in the second half. The match was interrupted soon after forward Karol Swiderski scored from inside the box following an assist from Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in the 77th minute.
WORLD
raleighnews.net

NWSL players halt games in show of solidarity

National Women's Soccer League players briefly halted games Wednesday night in the sixth minute in a display designed to demonstrate solidarity with their colleagues who have spoken out about sexual coercion and abuse from coaches. The NWSL Players Association issued a statement calling for further investigations into league office and...
SOCCER
thebentmusket.com

World Cup Qualifiers: Poland 1 - 0 Albania

Adam Buksa and the Polish National Team closed out the October portion of UEFA World Cup Qualifying as they traveled to Arena Kombëtare to take on Albania. Tuesday’s match was the second time these two nations have met in World Cup Qualifying action. The first meeting came in September, where Poland secured a 4-1 win.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
thehighlandsun.com

FIFA to probe World Cup qualifier crowds disorder after fans fight police, throw water bottles at players

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Hungarian, English, Albanian and Polish football federations after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers. Key points:. Poland’s game in Albania was suspended for around 20 minutes after Polish players were struck by bottles from the home team’s...
UEFA
ESPN

FIFA to investigate fan conduct from England-Hungary, Albania-Poland matches

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings looking into the clashes at Wembley Stadium between police and Hungarian supporters at Tuesday's game against England, saying it has "zero tolerance against such abhorrent behaviour". - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.) - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
MLS
Daily Mail

Fans hitting players with bottles, physios punching players, ultras brawling in the stands and on the pitch, and attacks with stones and firecrackers... just why is French football in such CHAOS?

After a year of playing behind closed doors, the return of supporters is a welcome sight across stadiums in Europe. French football though is reeling from a number of incidents which have marred the start of the Ligue 1 season, with brawling in the stands and on the pitch, and objects being thrown between opposing sets of supporters.
SOCCER
AFP

England ordered to play game behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final chaos

England must play their next home match in a UEFA competition behind closed doors following disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, European football's governing body ruled on Monday. The showpiece game between England and Italy on July 11 was marred by chaotic scenes as ticketless fans forced their way through security cordons to gain entry to the stadium. In addition to the one-match sanction, UEFA has imposed a ban for a second game, which is suspended for two years. The English Football Association (FA) has also been fined 100,000 euros ($116,000) over various issues including "lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium" and the "throwing of objects".
UEFA
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Brugge vs Man City – latest UCL updatesClub Brugge, meanwhile, come into tonight’s match one point ahead of City following their surprise draw against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium and victory over RB Leipzig in Germany. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Paris Saint-Germain host RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight in Group A in a repeat of the 2019-20 semi-finals. Lionel Messi’s first PSG goal lifted the French club to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their last match in the competition, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side responded in style after dropping points in their opening draw against Club Brugge. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions LeagueLeipzig will be desperate for points after losing their first two matches of Group A although the German side’s slow start to the Bundesliga...
UEFA
newschain

‘Role model’ Ellen White urged to set new England goalscoring record

Ella Toone is willing “role model” Ellen White to smash the England goalscoring record as they prepare to head into World Cup qualifying battle with Northern Ireland. Manchester City striker White scored twice in last month’s 10-0 rout of Luxembourg and heads into Saturday’s game at Wembley on 43 international goals, just three adrift of Kelly Smith’s leading mark.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy