CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Success and Equality: Latinx Marketers Share the Meaning of the American Dream

By Luz Corona
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Dream is defined as “a happy way of living that is thought of by many Americans as something that can be achieved by anyone in the U.S. especially by working hard and becoming successful.” The dictionary version spells it out so clearly but, as we saw in last year’s Hispanic and Latin American Summit, the reality is the modern-day experience has been challenged by social issues, economic challenges and an overall mixed reception of immigrants in the U.S.

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

Is the American Dream Dead?

As with most topics today, Americans are divided on whether the American Dream still exists. Some say it’s dead. They believe it’s too difficult to get ahead and that the system is rigged against them. Others say it’s still alive and well and that you can achieve whatever you’re truly committed to.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

What does “Asian American” really mean?

Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the United States, according to 2020 census data. The Census Bureau’s definition of this group is broad; it includes anyone “having origins in any of the original peoples of the Far East, Southeast Asia or the Indian subcontinent.”. In a...
SOCIETY
AdWeek

8 Ways the Advertising Industry Can Eliminate the Latina Pay Gap

It’s been a tumultuous two years for working women as a result of the “shecession,” the term coined to describe the economic impact of the pandemic on women in the workforce. Specifically for Latinas, this sets the agenda toward equal pay even further back. Luz Corona is the community editor...
ECONOMY
Smithonian

Exploring Latinx Stories in American Art

I get a burst of excitement every year during Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s the time on the calendar when the U.S. turns its attention to the rich achievements and cultural contributions of the Latinx community. Encompassing many different regions and cultures, the celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the shared experiences and honor the distinct roots that make up Latinx identity. During this time, we go deeper—beyond just great food and entertainment (though we certainly celebrate those things too)—and explore the scientific, economic, and artistic achievements, among others, that have made an indelible impression on the U.S.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Dream#Latin American#Americans#Marketers#Success#Hispanic
Entrepreneur

The New American Dream: Beyond Happiness In The Workplace

Jenn Lim leads Delivering Happiness, a consultancy she co-founded in 2010, and is the author of Beyond Happiness: How Authentic Leaders Prioritize Purpose and People for Growth and Impact, Grand Central Publishing, October 2021. 2020 introduced the greatest challenge we have faced collectively in our lifetime. The New American Dream.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
E! News

Latinx Stars Share Their Family's Inspiring Immigration Stories

Watch: "Desperado" & Hispanic Heritage Month: E! News Rewind. A Winnie the Pooh journal and the promise of a trip to Disney World—those are the almost two-decade-old memories that stand out in Camila Cabello's mind when she thinks about her and mom Sinuhe immigrating from Mexico City to Miami when she was just 6 years old.
IMMIGRATION
aclufl.org

10 Emerging Artists Share What Systemic Equality Means to Them

We worked with 10 visual artists to create images of what achieving Systemic Equality could look like — a vision of a more inclusive and equitable future for America. A future that roots out injustice, challenges our racist institutions, and ensures that every person can achieve their highest potential, unhampered by structural and institutional racism. We asked them to be bold in envisioning this reimagining of systems: from bridging the racial wealth gap, to reconciling our past, to ensuring our future expands access for all and empowers all communities. Their work is inspired by these results. Accompanying each piece is a personal statement from the artist about the world they envision on issues such as student debt, fair housing, voting rights, and more.
DESIGN
richmond.edu

UR professors on the meaning and evolution of Latinx

As Latinx Heritage Month wraps up Oct. 15, two faculty recently explained how the term came to be — and the importance of celebrating the history and accomplishments of the Latinx community. Patricia Herrera and Mariela Méndez, experts on Latinx culture, research the term in academia and create programming on...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
AdWeek

Tatiana Quaife

Tatiana Quaife is a Latina executive, speaker and coach with 15+ years of leadership and marketing experience at Airbnb, Disney and Procter & Gamble. She is on a mission to inspire and empower other corporate America professionals to turn inwards and unleash their true potential, and authentic magic, from within.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Biden must stress American values and success

Speaking on Friday about the unemployment numbers and the economy more generally, President Biden said, “Right now, things in Washington, as you all know, are awfully noisy. Turn on the news and every conversation is a confrontation, every disagreement is a crisis.”. The president is aptly describing the media environment...
POTUS
ClickOnDetroit.com

This book shares a personal story of being Latinx

On this last day of National Heritage Month, we were joined by a Detroit author who is educating children about Latin culture and showing them that everyone who is Hispanic or Latinx does not necessarily look the same. She has written the book, “Latina Looks Like Me,” a personal story of her own upbringing.
DETROIT, MI
Yale Daily News

LATINX SPECIAL ISSUE: Students, faculty reflect on Latin American studies major

Though the Latin American studies major is small — with between three and 12 seniors graduating each year — four affiliates underscored its importance, particularly for providing interdisciplinary education on Latin America. “The LAS major provides students with an interdisciplinary foundation to understand the societies, cultures and institutions of Latin...
EDUCATION
rice.edu

Initiative for the Study of LatinX America expands Latin American scholarship at Rice

Over the years, Rice has developed a deep bench of Latin American and Latinx scholars producing important research and events across various departments and schools. But a larger institutional structure and framework for all of that scholarship would elevate it all to a different level. And that’s what Rice’s newly organized Initiative for the Study of LatinX America (ISLA) is aiming to do.
HOUSTON, TX
InformationWeek

The Art of Sharing Credit for a Successful IT Project

Success is sweet, but not when a project leader grabs all the credit. “Recognition and reward are basic tools needed by every IT leader and failing to recognize all project team members lets down the team and the entire organization. “It’s every CIO's job to ensure that the people component of the enterprise is operating effectively,” says Michael Cantor, CIO of hardware maintenance and managed services provider Park Place Technologies. “Failing to share credit demoralizes employees and makes them less likely to assist effectively on the next IT project.”
SOFTWARE
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 200km south east of San Jose.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic hit and left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy