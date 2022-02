Governor Ron DeSantis is reiterating his pledge to ramp up Florida's fight against cancer, on Thursday the Governor said he's asking the state legislature for 100-million-dollars to go toward researching the disease. It's an issue that hits close to home for the Governor, his wife Casey just completed her final chemotherapy treatment, after being diagnosed with breast cancer back in October. The couple has three children under the age 5. The youngest was the first baby born in Florida's governor's mansion in more than 50 years.

