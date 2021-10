Musician Roger Waters has married for the fifth time, with the Pink Floyd star revealing that his new wife is “a keeper”.The 78-year-old former bass guitarist of Pink Floyd announced he had tied the knot again on Twitter and Instagram, where he shared photos from his wedding to Kamilah Chavis.In one of the pictures, Waters, dressed in a tuxedo, can be seen slipping a wedding ring onto Chavis’s finger, with the bride pictured in a sheer white lace wedding gown.The photos also see the newlyweds embracing and cutting their wedding cake, as well pictures of the pair posing in their...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO