LoL: MAD Lions vs Gen.G - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

Here we are with the first tiebreaker for Day Three, as Beyond Gaming and Unicorns of Love fight for survival at Worlds 2021. The match started very slow, with both teams playing defensive in the early game. Beyond Gaming secured the first dragon of the match and teamed up in the top to get First Blood on the enemy Jayce. Next, Kino's Rakan took a bad engage under his tower which led to an easy kill for BYG as Draven gets his stacks cashed. Then, Unicorns of Love initiated a gank in the top lane on Liang, however, he outplayed them under the tower and got two kills for himself. After that, Maoan’s Ryze overextended a bit into his jungle and was punished by the enemy jungler to secure UOL’s first kill of the match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO