LoL: MAD Lions vs Gen.G - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

By Brandon Sturak
estnn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fierce battle for the top of Group D grows fierce as MAD and GEN hit the Rift!. Group D was expected to be very close and competitive, and this match showed everyone why. Action exploded onto the Rift at three minutes, when fighting happened in every part of the map. A 2v2 all-in in the bottom lane resulted in a one-for-one kill trade, while Humanoid secured a solo kill onto Bdd who tanked one too many tower shots and Elyoya ganked Rascal top to kill him. Despite this early explosiveness, the early game only had a few objective trades to offer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
