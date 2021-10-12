Dr David S. Hong: We Are Learning Every Day About Cellular Therapies
Gavo-cel (gavocabtagene autoleucel; TCR2 Therapeutics) is currently being investigated for use against mesothelin overexpression in 4 types of solid tumor cancers: malignant mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Data, first presented at this year’s American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, showed a single intravenous (IV) infusion of the engineered cellular therapy produced a 100% disease control rate (DCR) and 61% target lesion regression rate (TLR) in 7 evaluable patients: 6 with malignant mesothelioma and 1, ovarian cancer.1.www.ajmc.com
