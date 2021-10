It feels like the a scrum with the sageuk crowding so upcoming SBS romance drama Now, We are Breaking Up may be the right modern drama to break up the period domination. The network kicked off the promotions with the release of first stills of leads Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong as well as the script reading pictures with the full cast. The top stills were seem earlier in network pre-releases but the below pics are all new. Jang Ki Yong is in the military now but he recorded all the drama tidbits before he enlisted which I think is realllllly important because this drama is all about the leads romance/breakup/romance and whatever they are putting viewers through with the push and pull. Song Hye Kyo feels like she’s closest to playing herself, a fashionista career woman not beholden to society and familial pressures, like a different career version of her Kang Mo Yeon in Descendants of the Sun. I truly want this drama to be good because I love the leads and am always up for a moody rich in emotion classic vibe romance.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO