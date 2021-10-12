CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Am I eligible for a COVID-19 booster?

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — If it’s been six months or more since your second COVID-19 vaccine shot, you may be wondering whether you qualify for a booster. In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed an independent panel’s recommendation that older adults, along with those as young as 18 who have

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

When will Moderna boosters be available?

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel unanimously recommended Moderna booster shots for certain groups of Americans, including seniors and high-risk adults. The news came a month after the FDA approved a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The panel also recommended boosters for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and discussed whether it would allow mixing and matching of COVID vaccines. If you are one of the 69 million Americans who received a Moderna vaccine—or if you received another vaccine and are interested in a Moderna booster—here’s what you need to know.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Cdc#Abc News#Abc Audio
International Business Times

4,493 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 4,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in the latest data. As of Sept. 20, at least 4,493 fully vaccinated Americans died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Springfield News Sun

Wittenberg encourages those eligible to schedule COVID booster appointment

Wittenberg University is encouraging individuals eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot to schedule an appointment. “Students, faculty, or staff who determine for themselves that they would like a booster shot and for whom six months have passed since their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine are encouraged to schedule a time for the booster shot through the Clark County Combined Health District,” the COVID Response Team said in a release.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
The Tribune-Democrat

Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'After having COVID and being vaccinated, am I safe?

“I was fully vaccinated in March and April (Pfizer) and my husband has chosen not to be vaccinated. Three weeks ago, we both got COVID. Now that we are well, we thought it would be a good time to visit family (in a couple more weeks), but they say because he is not vaccinated they are not safe. Is this true? It feels like now would be about the safest we can be.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
weisradio.com

CDC signs off on Moderna, J&J boosters, mixing and matching doses

(ATLANTA) — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave the final signoff on Thursday evening to recommend both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters for certain populations. The CDC’s independent panel voted unanimously to support that decision earlier Thursday. The panel recommended a third dose for Moderna vaccine recipients at least...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy