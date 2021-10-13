CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Texas governor questioned whether he would outlaw birth control or emergency contraception in undercover video

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5lo4_0cPH9X0k00

An “undercover” reporter pressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott over whether he would outlaw emergency contraception and birth control medication following his approval of the nation’s most-restrictive abortion law .

Lauren Windsor, executive director of political advocacy organisation American Family Voices and a reporter for web series The Undercurrent, presented herself as a “huge fan” of the governor during an event on 11 October and asked “what more can be done.”

“Can you do something about morning after pills and birth control, because I think it’s destroying the fabric of our society, giving women incentives to be promiscuous,” Ms Windsor asked the governor.

In his response, the governor appeared to conflate emergency contraception – which is legal and available in the state – with abortion-inducing drugs, which Mr Abbott has sought to ban from being mailed into the state.

The governor also said that he signed a “trigger law” that creates a statewide ban on abortions in the event that the US Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision in Roe v Wade , which provides constitutional protections for women’s healthcare, without waiting for state legislative action.

“So basically, we’ve outlawed abortion in Texas,” he said in the video.

When pressed if “there’s anything you can do to go further,” including banning over-the-counter emergency contraception, he replied: “I don’t know. That I don’t know.”

The Independent has requested comment from the governor’s office.

The US Department of Justice on Monday requested a federal appeals court stop the implementation of the state’s recent abortion law, which bans abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy – before many people are even aware they are pregnant – including in cases of rape or incest.

The Justice Department’s motion follows a three-judge panel ruling to temporarily reinstate the law, placing an administrative stay on a lower court’s injunction while it considers the state’s argument in legal challenges.

Governor Abbott signed another measure into law that prevents health providers from sending abortion-inducing medication to patients who are more than seven weeks pregnant – down from 10 weeks. The Food and Drug Administration established in 2016 that such medication is safe for use up to 70 days, or 10 weeks, after conception.

None of the state’s laws ban birth control or emergency contraception, like the “morning-after” pill, which the FDA approved for over-the-counter purchase in 2013.

But the new laws have fuelled concerns among health experts already battling a flood of misinformation and have amplified fears among Texans wondering if new measures could impact their access to healthcare, including birth control and other medication, according to reporting from Buzzfeed News.

American conservatives armed with disinformation campaigns and anti-abortion activists have long conflated abortion-inducing drugs with prescription birth control and contraception.

In 2014, the Supreme Court sided with anti-abortion activists to prevent for-profit companies – citing religious objections – from having their healthcare systems pay for birth control that they falsely believed were abortion-inducing drugs.

Last year, the nation’s high court sided with Donald Trump’s administration to allow employers, again citing religious objections, to opt out of an Affordable Care Act mandate allowing insurers to provide no-cost birth control.

This year, GOP lawmakers in Missouri sought to ban Medicaid from covering emergency contraceptives and intrauterine devices – which they falsely compared to abortion.

Texas – which has the ninth-highest rate of teen pregnancy in the US – is one of only two states where the state children’s insurance programme does not cover contraceptives to prevent pregnancy for low-income teenagers, according to The Texas Tribune.

The state programme does make exceptions for teens seeking birth control for medical issues like anaemia, endometriosis, and heavy periods, though the state requires extensive review to verify that the medication is not being used to prevent pregnancy.

Comments / 296

John Zager
6d ago

I for one don't believe in abortions but I believe that a woman's right is important is her body her decision the only person she's hurting yourself. I don't believe that the government or any state or local governments have the right to tell women what they can and can't do with their bodies. just because I don't believe in it doesn't mean that I have the right to tell women what they can and can't do.

Reply(66)
113
Shannon Snyder Stepp
6d ago

It’s funny that the same people who are wanting abortion and all birth control banned are the same people shouting my body my choice when it comes

Reply(14)
60
Cori Smith
6d ago

💯🙄🖕💯🙄🖕Send him all the bills for the babies.. Diapers,wipes, clothes, housing, medical, travel, all the bills.. Tell him he has to babysit them.

Reply(12)
49
Related
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
abc17news.com

A warning sign for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

A new poll finds cause for concern for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking reelection in 2022. A historic job approval drop: The GOP governor’s job approval rating among registered voters is underwater for the first time since 2018, according to polling from Quinnipiac University, finding 44% of Texans approve of Abbott’s work as governor while 47% disapprove.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki says Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates because of 'politics', says White House will STILL force rules on businesses and says it has nothing to do with worker shortages or the Southwest strike

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott of 'putting politics over public health' by banning vaccine mandates. On Monday the Texas governor banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates through executive order, after President Biden had issued his own executive order requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate the jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

Chaos In Texas As Employees Fired For Refusing To Get Vaxxed Demand Their Jobs Back

Things are getting very confusing in Texas. Shortly after governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning the vaccine mandates by any employer, which in turn was followed by several prominent Texas corporations – such as IBM, American Air, Southwest – saying they would snub the EO and back Biden on shots, we’ve reach a point where some employers side with the governor, others side with the president, meanwhile employees have no idea what they have to do (or not do), while yet another group of (former) employees that was fired for refusing to comply with the mandates is now trying to get their jobs back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Contraception#Birth Control#Emergency Contraceptives#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#American Family Voices#The Us Supreme Court#Lawindsor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Blames ‘White Women’ Who Voted Republican for ‘Ridiculous’ Abortion Laws

Tiffany Cross singled out white women on Saturday’s The Cross Connection for putting “conservative” anti-abortion politicians in office at the state level. In her recurring segment Make It Make Sense, the MSNBC host takes and answers submitted video questions for her show. In this case, the question “is about the rush to pass anti-abortion laws,” she said.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

293K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy