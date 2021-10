There have been more than 100,000 people across New York State who have still caught COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases in the state represent approximately 0.9 percent of the residents, ages 12 and older, who are fully vaccinated. The New York State Department of Health reported 106,308 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases as of October 10, 2021. That's an increase of almost 30,000 cases from September 20, when there were 78,416 breakthrough cases. Of those nearly 110,000 cases, there have been 7,091 hospitalizations, which represents 0.06 percent of the population of fully vaccinated people ages 12 years or older.

