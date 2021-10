For the last 16 years, the Miles for Mutts 5K has been the single, largest fundraiser for our friends at Warrick Humane Society and it is back in 2021!. Whether you run or walk, this 3.1-mile event will take place along Warrick Trails and will both begin and end at Warrick Humane Society located on Vann Road in Newburgh. Warrick Humane Society is a local no-kill shelter and registered 501 c3 Non-Profit with the mission to "end the animal overpopulation crisis in our community, to find homes for homeless and neglected animals and to provide educational programs, fundraisers, and volunteer services for the community."

