The salmonella outbreak believed to be spreading via restaurants is growing in scope, but authorities still can't pinpoint its exact origin. As many as 419 people in 35 states have now been infected since June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And it looks like the spread is nowhere near over as the number of patients grew by 140 since September 23, and new cases have appeared in six additional states. As many as 66 of those infected were hospitalized.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO