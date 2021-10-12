CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL locker room sandwiches lead to a debate over the perfect PB&J ratio

By Tien Le
WBUR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday's NFL game was served with a side of peanut butter and jelly. Controversy over the ratio of peanut butter to jelly sparked when thunderstorms interrupted the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup, as NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya reported during a game delay. "They are eating sandwiches —

www.wbur.org

Michele Tafoya
