Environment

Tuesday, Oct. 12 evening forecast

NBC4 Columbus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a warm, breezy day a dry cold front will briefly shift the wind but

www.nbc4i.com

MassLive.com

Colder, snowier winter predicted by National Weather Service with second La Nina winter in a row; Still, overall climate trends continue to warm

While they both impact people, ecosystems and institutions, climate and weather are not the same. As weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions, climate refers to long periods of trends over time, important information in understanding winter weather forecasts for 2021-2022. In the last 125 years, the Massachusetts climate has experienced a...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Front Expected To Bring Afternoon Rain Showers And Possible Thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! Another seasonable morning with many waking up around 50. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s a mainly dry start to our morning before a cold front brings rain showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center We are under a “marginal risk” for severe weather meaning if we do get any severe storms, they will be very isolated and short-lived. We could have some gusty winds at times around 25-30 mph. Showers will taper off by the night. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center On the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Rain showers ahead of a cooler end to the workweek

Today: Rain showers, some thunderstorms, then clearing late & breezy, high 68. Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkles, high 58. It’s going to be a much cooler end to the week following rain today. As a disturbance moves in from the west, clouds will build in ahead of it. Through the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Experts Predicting Above Average Snowfall, Overall Above Average Temperatures This Winter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Winter is just two months away, and the experts are sharing their forecasts on what we can expect. When you think winter, many think of the salt, snow and the mess. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke to climate researcher Andrew Kruczkiewicz, who says we may be looking at a winter similar to last year. “Yes, we could expect a slight chance of above average snowfall and overall, temperatures are likely to be slightly above average,” he said. “Can we tell what month will be worse?” Hsu asked. “One of the elements where we cannot be confident enough to make statements are, like,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will pass through the panhandle on Friday allowing for less humid air to return to NWFL this weekend. For tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be very warm and humid. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday AM as the front passes. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s under sunnier skies by the afternoon. Rain chances Friday AM will be just 20%. By Saturday morning the less humid air arrives and temps will start in the 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 80s under sunny skies. Rain returns by Monday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Much cooler air, clouds, & more rain for Columbus area

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy early, winds relax late, low 48. Friday: Mostly cloudy, patchy drizzle late, high 58. Sunday: Clouds increase, rain likely later, high 62. The cold front is working its way across our area, and the line of rain and storms should be out shortly by sunset. After we will see a brief window of clearing skies working from near I-71 to I-77 by midnight, with thicker clouds working in overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Boston

National Weather Service Forecasts Milder Than Average Winter For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...
BOSTON, MA

