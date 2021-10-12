"Don't take your freedom for granted", advised Backend Developer Julien Maury
Julien Maury is a senior backend developer with a special interest forhackernoon.com
Julien Maury is a senior backend developer with a special interest forhackernoon.com
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0