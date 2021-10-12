CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

"Don't take your freedom for granted", advised Backend Developer Julien Maury

By jmau111
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Julien Maury is a senior backend developer with a special interest for

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

How to Prepare for AWS Cloud Developer Associate Exam

The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner is not a specialized certification for the IT industry. This certificate can be taken by those who are far from software development and I would like to get a more valuable certificate. In this article I want to show what I used to pass the exam, how I went through the exam process and what services I would recommend to pay attention to. I was especially interested in the AWS Cloud developer certificate, since I am a developer and I wanted to study the developer tools more deeply.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Object-oriented Programming vs. Functional Programming: Which Is Better?

This article is not for a complete beginner but a basic understanding of any programming language is needed. Object-oriented programming (OOP) is a programming paradigm based on the concept of "objects", which can contain data and code. Functional programming is all about ‘separations of concerns’ which object-oriented. programming does as well, which is just a way of making sure code does one thing it’s good at. Functional. programming and Object-Oriented Programming have the same goal, which are: Both help us with clarity in our code. They are easy to extend and maintain our code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Leveraging Salesforce Using Mobile Applications Written (Once) In React Native

React Native is a JavaScript-based client framework that provides a write-once approach to designing native applications that can run on both Android and iOS devices. The resulting client is able to not only read data from Salesforce but to process and display updates made to the Salesforce data via a server-sent events implementation. In this article, we will use React Native to provide native client applications for iOS and Android devices, leveraging a single code base. The following use case has been approved for development.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdpr
TechCrunch

Why generic marketing approaches don’t work on software developers

That was the very realization that led DuVander to share what he had learned about marketing to developers in two ways: He recently launched a book, “Developer Marketing Does Not Exist,” and also works through his consultancy, EveryDeveloper, which helps its clients, including Algolia, HelloSign and Stoplight, with technical content strategy and production.
MARKETING
HackerNoon

Building Your First App Using C++ Builder (Part 2)

C++Builder allows you to make use of several databases in one program with its FireDAC library. We will integrate our database into this application and attempt to store reminders added by users into the database. After adding reminders to the database, we will display reminders to users when they are requested. We can write code that will modify, insert, update, delete, or retrieve data from the database and display them in the Memo. This article is part of a series of articles written by Hackernoon about creating a reminder application.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The Guide to Custom Accounting Software Development

The development of accounting software is driven by a clear set of requirements and objectives. For businesses, the best solutions are those that minimize the costs of human resources while also raising total productivity. A basic COTS software will have the elements that are claimed to be the most fundamental of the accounting sector in general, but it will almost definitely not fulfill the unique and precise criteria of the area you are joining, or at the very least for your own business. The following is the most concise guide of custom accounting software development.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Increasing Engineering Efficiency with Software Development Analytics

The future of software development rests in a shift toward the autonomous, a context in which machines connect systems, feedback is instant, and automation goes as deep as the data does. Data-driven Agile is more than just agile, it adds a layer of quality control and measurement to the processes of an Agile development team, rather than entirely supplanting the approach. The arrival path to this Promised Land is paved with increasing engineer efficiencies with data, freeing up human engineers to focus on what they do best.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
techgig.com

Frontend Vs Backend development: Know the basics

Software development is divided into two major categories namely frontend and. . They are like the two peas of the pod but that doesn’t mean that they are the same. The motive of both components is to enhance the functionality of web applications and websites. Frontend and backend are part of web development but they require different skills, programming languages, and offer different opportunities.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to create Kubernetes YAML files

This article is intended as a guide for creating Kubernetes manifest files. It is relatively straightforward to create a simple YAML file, but for production use, many more settings are required. You will learn how to automatically detect and correct errors during the development process. What you will learn is how to use tools to make the process easier and less painful. If you are new to Kuberes, you might be tempted to generate as much of the boilerplate as possible, but don’t use generators.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

iOS UI Testing: How to Troubleshoot CI Machine & Element Identifying Issues

Ihor Tkach, B2C iOS Developer at the UK-based fintech company Wirex with an extensive R&D centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. He shares tips on how to troubleshoot issues linked to using CI machines in the tests and other problems related to identifying the object on your screen. The problem was in the default connection of our **hardware keyboard** to the simulator, so we had to turn it off while running the test. That makes your keyboard always use the software keyboard for your simulator.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Introduction to Design Patterns and Dependency Injection

Dependency injection is a simple concept that aims to decouple components of your software and ease integration and testing. It does so by asking for sub-components instead of creating them. Inversion of control (IoC) is also commonly used along with dependency injection. This pattern aims to avoid asking for implementations but rather interfaces while injecting dependencies. It enables you to control the instance creation from your entry point.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Top 3 Free JavaScript Libraries for Data Visualization

To summarise, if you need something quick and easy ECharts and Chartjs will work well. In case you need totally customized chart, D3 is the best pick. Once it comes to data visualization in application development, the choice of the library becomes a tough decision. There are plenty of them, and here I will talk about the most popular ones which are free to use. Furthermore, I will compare them in practice by creating a simple pie chart using these libraries. So it is going to be easy to compare them and their capabilities. Let's start.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How a Beginner Created and Deployed a WebApp in 4 Days

Tarun Sharma is from India and just finished his school life and took a year off to discover and learn new things specially the things related to coding i.e. React, JavaScript, etc. After spending 3-4 months only I can see the difference in my code pattern, thinking part and most importantly my desire to build projects. I've decided to not only build projects but also share my whole journey with other mates by writing blogs which may be helpful to someone. I hope this will help you in your personal projects or somehow motivate people to do what I do.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The Risks Lurking in Your CI/CD Pipeline

Continuous Delivery Pipelines harnesses a software process to deliver code changes more frequently and in a reliable way. Today, we’ll have a quick overview of the major areas of risk within a continuous delivery process. Automated tests fulfill multiple roles, including quality code, stable products, and bug-free solutions. The 3 risks in continuous delivery pipelines include excessive dependence on manual testing and top-heavy functional testing which accounts for insufficient integration tests. Reducing the development process and fostering collaboration are fundamental principles of the approach of the DevOps approach that are reinforced by the right tools.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Resources and Tools by AWS That Can Help You Get Started for Free

Getting into cloud-native development to become an architect or DevOps engineer, you're requiring a lot of hands-on to practice your skills. Getting started with AWS and adding your credit card to your own account feels scary, but there are ways to get free credits so you can sleep better in the beginning. In this article, we'll cover some tricks and tips to get started and keep using AWS for free. The free tier offerings are really great and will also help you focus on serverless architecture.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Make Your Product Design a Success: A Complete Guide

Product Design is described as the method of involving knowledge, technicality, and innovation to imagine, analyze, create, and recapitulate the objects, ideas, or results intended for large marketing productions. A product designer must keep a lot of things in mind while designing the ideal product in order to stand out from the other market competitors. We provide 10 ways you may consider while trying to elevate your product design and make it a success. We will also mention the actions you need to take to furnish a great user experience.
JOBS
HackerNoon

How to Protect Your Digital Identity

Some of the biggest challenges we face is defending our freedom and human rights on the internet. There are many influential people who go that extra mile, such as technologists or cypherpunks. Despite all the pitfalls and hurdles, their efforts have tremendous meaning. Thanks to them, we get to enjoy more privacy. The privacy of communication is the fundamental right of every individual. All netizens should believe that communications should be encrypted by default, which would render mass surveillance infeasible. We have the power to change the direction in which we will shape the future.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Deploy a React App to GitHub Pages

In this article, you will learn about how to deploy a React app smoothly using the GitHub page. First of all, you need a GitHub account. Download and install Git on your machine, then set it up Node.js and npm installed in your machine (14.18.0 includes npm 6.14.15) versions are accepted)
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

React-Hooks: What is The Difference Between useCallback And useMemo?

React-Hooks are methods and functions that can "hook into" React's state and lifecycle features. Hooks allow the useState and other React features without writing a single class. UseMemo is used in the functional component of React to return a memoized value. UseUseCallBack and useMemo hooks cache a function and store a memory-mapped value. The major difference is that useCallBack will memory the returned value, whereas useMemO will memory function.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

711
Followers
9K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy