ASC leaders are often frustrated over their interactions with insurance companies. Anthony Romeo, MD, executive vice president of the Musculoskeletal Institute of Duly Health and Care in Elmhurst, Ill., and Alok Sharan, MD, director of spine and orthopedics at Matawan-based NJ Spine and Wellness and originator of the awake spinal fusion procedure, told Becker's ASC Review Podcast at the August Orthopedic, Spine and ASC virtual event that authorizations for procedures should be at least standardized, if not fully automated.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO