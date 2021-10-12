Raising Brainiacs: 3 Ways To Get Your Kids To Love Learning

Have a budding content creator? Then this kid-specific digital camera is exactly what they need. Available in red or pink glitter, the camera shoots stills, 720p HD video and has simple, on-camera editing tools. String up the included fabric green screen to enable the 20-plus animated backgrounds. Will it be space travel or a trip to the prehistoric era? The camera has a time-lapse feature and a built-in microphone that’s perfect for adding voiceovers, too. Kit includes a tripod-selfie stick, rechargeable battery and USB cord. Parents, you’re at the helm when it comes to transferring footage to the computer.
Comments / 0