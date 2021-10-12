NYSP investigating death of infant in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating the death of a four-month-old girl at a home on US Route 20 in New Lebanon.

The baby’s father, Robert Bivins, Jr., told NEWS10 ABC that he placed baby Cassandra in her bassinet next to his bed around 3 a.m. Monday, and when he woke up a few hours later, she was not breathing.

“Anytime between 3 and 3:30 in the morning, I just got done taking care of her,” he said. “Changing her and laying her down. Put her on the bed with my other daughter and going to sleep and waking up hours later and find her like that.”

The father of 10 said some of his kids recently came home sick from school, but he’s not sure if their illnesses are COVID related or what may have happened to the baby.

He said he is waiting on information from the medical examiner.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.