Former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group CFO Shane Smith: Bart Reagor Didn’t Know About Fraud Scheme

By Luke Matsik
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 7 days ago
The trial of Bart Reagor, the former co-owner of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, began on Tuesday, October 12th. Here's what happened, according to KAMC News. Reagor faces charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a bank. Prosecutors say that Reagor illegally transferred $1.7 million from an IBC Bank loan into his own personal account, but the defense said this was reimbursement for money he had put into the company back in 2017.

