Former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group CFO Shane Smith: Bart Reagor Didn’t Know About Fraud Scheme

The tentative sentencing date for Bart Reagor, former co-owner of the now defunct Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, has been set for February 24th, 2022. Reagor was found guilty of making a false statement to a bank back on October 15th. It's said that he transferred around $1.7 million from a $10 million loan from IBC Bank in his own personal account. IBC says that they believed the loan would go solely towards Reagor's business, and the fact that Reagor would use some of the loan for his personal benefit was omitted.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO