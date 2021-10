With just a few races left on the calendar, the fall marathon season is beginning to wind down. Runners across the country have spent the last few months training for their goal races and now there’s one thing left to do: recover. What you do (and don’t do) in the hours and days after your marathon is just as important as your training to ensure you can recover properly to avoid injuries and of course, to do it all again! If you’ve already finished your goal marathon, keep these do’s and don’ts in mind for next time, and if yours is still upcoming, follow this advice to ensure you recover well after your big effort.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO