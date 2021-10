We're running vCenter for Windows (Version 6.7.0, Build 18485177) and I'm trying to patch https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2021-0020.html but separate patches aren't usually available for vCenter for Windows and what I usually do to work around this, is to download the (new) vCenter for Windows .iso, mount it and run the autorun.exe. Doing this, the installer/menu always asks me if I want to upgrade my current vCenter. Perfectly fine! But now it doesn't and it only asks me to remove vCenter:

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO