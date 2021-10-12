CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking automation from the factory floor to … everywhere?

By Paul Heney
Design World Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the constant threads we hear about in the manufacturing world is how much automation is taking over processes that were once manual in nature. That’s a good thing for motion control component manufacturers, as it means more business. And while some decry the potential loss of jobs, those jobs are often times unfulfilling, menial positions, and are supplanted by opportunities for more technical careers, such as with the recent growth in demand for factory workers with Mechanical Engineering Technology degrees.

