Taking automation from the factory floor to … everywhere?

President and Co-founder at Wiferion GmbH, tech-entrepreneur and renewable energy expert. From my experience, finding warehouse workers is the number one complaint heard by direct-to-consumer (D2C) or business-to-consumer (B2C) distribution managers. Whether accustomed to the new way of working remotely or for some other reason, warehouse managers are desperate to hire reliable fulfillment personnel as the busiest season of the year quickly approaches. Too often, there are no applicants or there are new hires who evaporate after a single shift. Many workers will leave if they can make a little more money next door.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO