The latest health guidance on preventative aspirin use

wuft.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults 60 or older should not necessarily take a daily aspirin to prevent a first

video.wuft.org

Comments / 1

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Health group shifts advice, says older adults without heart disease shouldn't take preventative daily aspirin

Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Americans should limit use of aspirin to prevent heart attacks or stroke, medical panel rules

An influential medical panel is advising Americans over the age of 60 against taking aspirin to combat the dangers of heart attacks and strokes.In a major overhaul of its recommendations, the US Preventive Services Task Force now says there is little to no net benefit of people in that age group taking small daily doses of aspirin.“Our message … is if you don’t have a history of heart attack and stroke, you shouldn’t be starting on aspirin just because you reach a certain age,” Dr Chien-Wen Tseng, a member of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), said.The new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Judy Woodruff
spectrumnews1.com

Panel updates aspirin guidance for those 60 years and older

A panel of U.S. health experts has updated its guidance on taking aspirin. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that people who are aged 60 and older should not begin taking aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke. The task force explains that while the use of daily aspirin can prevent heart attacks and strokes in some people, there may also be an increased risk of potentially dangerous side effects.
HEALTH
the university of hawai'i system

Preventative daily aspirin no longer recommended for certain ages

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)’s revision to its 2016 recommendation on the use of aspirin to prevent the first heart attack or stroke in adults without a history of such cardiovascular events made headlines in October. Expert panel member Chien-Wen Tseng, professor and research director in family medicine and community health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM),was interviewed by various news outlets on the USPSTF’s updated draft recommendation, Aspirin Use to Prevent Cardiovascular Disease: Preventive Medication.
HONOLULU, HI
WFMJ.com

New aspirin recommendations taken to prevent heart attacks

For decades the advice was given to take a daily baby aspirin to help prevent a heart attack for people over 45, even if they never had heart issues. Now there are new guidelines or recommendations given by the United States Preventative Task Force. Cardiologists tell 21 News a low...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hoiabc.com

Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks, strokes

(AP) – Older adults without heart disease should not take daily aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, according to a preliminary draft of updated advice from an influential health guidelines group. The draft guidance was posted online Tuesday by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. It backtracks...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Axios

Experts change guidance for people taking daily aspirin

People 60 and older should not take low-dose aspirin daily to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, according to a working recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Why it matters: It's a revision of the panel's 2016 recommendation that recommended some people take baby aspirin daily to...
HEALTH
