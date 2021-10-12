CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MN

Buffalo Teen Killed in ATV Crash, Watertown Man Arrested

By Sarah Mueller
 7 days ago
STEAMBOAT RIVER TOWNSHIP -- A teenager from Buffalo died, and a Watertown man was arrested as a result of an ATV crash in northwestern Minnesota. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Steamboat River Township. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says a group of ATV riders was heading east on East Steamboat Forest Road at a high rate of speed when one of the drivers lost control around a curve and crashed into a tree.

