With its glorious return now just weeks away, “Yellowstone” will premiere its latest season next month and fans couldn’t be more excited. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are at the edges of their seats in anticipation of season four. The fourth season promises to be one of the show’s most suspenseful to date. There are also many unknowns in the “Yellowstone” universe and we cannot wait to see what the show’s writers have cooked up. Fans are also eager to meet the show’s newest cast members and learn about their characters. One interesting addition to the show’s cast is young Australian actor Finn Little, who will be playing Carter. We don’t know a whole lot about Finn Little’s character but fans are anxious to learn what his role on the Dutton Ranch will be. He joins Tate Dutton portrayer, Brecken Merrill, as the youngest actors in the “Yellowstone” cast. Merrill is 13-years-old and Little is two years his senior at 15-years-old.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO