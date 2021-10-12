Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Hundreds of firefighters Thursday continued their battle against a large wildfire burning west of Santa Barbara. Firefighting helicopters battle the Alisal Fire near Goleta, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2021. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The Alisal Fire has scorched 16,801 acres as of Thursday morning, with containment still only at 5%, according to the U.S. Forest Service. More than 1,300 fire personnel from multiple agencies are fighting the blaze on the ground and in the air with water-dropping helicopters and retardant dropping air tankers. The blaze is burning in areas that have not seen a wildfire since 1955. The strong...

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO