CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goleta, CA

Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County

cityofgoleta.org
 8 days ago

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County, including the Channel Islands. Smoke and ash from the Alisal Fire could affect local air quality. Strong winds, locally and across the state, are also stirring up dust and ash into the air. This is a dynamic situation, and local air quality conditions can change quickly. All Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to stay alert to local conditions by visiting www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov.

www.cityofgoleta.org

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Foodbank invites community in Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank’s countywide Great Shakeout event is happening Thursday at 10:10 a.m. The organization's disaster readiness specialist Anthony Rodriguez is encouraging the community to sign up. The foodbank is working with county OEM along with dozens of county safety and emergency response groups. Several nonprofit groups are participating, as well as The post Santa Barbara County Foodbank invites community in Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cityofgoleta.org

City of Goleta Deploys the First EV ARC™ 2020 Charger in the County

The City of Goleta received and set up Santa Barbara County’s first EV ARC™ 2020 (EV ARC) for public electric vehicle charging, acting on its commitment to building a green and sustainable community. The EV ARC is a transportable, 100% off-grid solar-powered EV charger that can also serve as a mobile emergency preparedness and energy resiliency asset. The unit, now occupying a single standard parking space and being grid-independent, required no construction, trenching or electrical circuit work, allowing for fast deployment.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Goleta, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
cityofgoleta.org

Co-Response Teams Making a Difference in Goleta

The City of Goleta is thrilled to highlight the partnership we have with the County’s Law Enforcement & Mental Health Co-Response program (COR) operated by the Sheriff’s Office and Behavioral Wellness. The mission of this program is to work with persons with mental health and substance abuse problems that are intersecting with the criminal justice system with the intent of de-escalating crises and diverting persons from the criminal justice system and into treatment.
GOLETA, CA
cityofgoleta.org

News and Updates

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) have downgraded the Air Quality Alert to an Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County, including the Channel Islands. Smoke and ash from the Alisal Fire still have the potential to affect air quality, but any impacts are not expected to be as significant as they were earlier this week This Watch will remain in effect until conditions improve.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Clean Air#Exercise#Air Quality Watch#Fire Airnow Gov
CBS LA

Firefighters Struggle To Contain Growing Alisal Fire In Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Hundreds of firefighters Thursday continued their battle against a large wildfire burning west of Santa Barbara. Firefighting helicopters battle the Alisal Fire near Goleta, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2021. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The Alisal Fire has scorched 16,801 acres as of Thursday morning, with containment still only at 5%, according to the U.S. Forest Service. More than 1,300 fire personnel from multiple agencies are fighting the blaze on the ground and in the air with water-dropping helicopters and retardant dropping air tankers. The blaze is burning in areas that have not seen a wildfire since 1955. The strong...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

‘The Perfect Storm:’ Alisal Fire In Santa Barbara County Explodes To 14,500 Acres

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Firefighters Wednesday were continuing to battle a growing brush fire which sparked west of Santa Barbara, threatened homes and shut down a portion of Highway 101. The Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County. Oct. 12, 2021. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Twitter) The Alisal Fire broke out before 2:30 p.m. Monday amid powerful winds near Alisal Lake in the Santa Ynez Mountains. It was burning in dense chaparral, brush and grass, with thick smoke visible throughout the county. There was no word of a cause. At last report Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 14,500 acres with 5% containment....
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Smoke From Wildfire Near Santa Barbara Drifts Toward SoCal. See Air Quality Updates

Smoke from a wildfire in the coastal mountains near Santa Barbara is moving southeast toward Los Angeles, which will likely mean a drop in air quality this week. In a special advisory, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said good to moderate air quality was measured early Wednesday in Southern California, but elevated air quality index (AQI) levels are expected in coastal regions Wednesday afternoon.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
calcoastnews.com

PG&E considering power safety shutoffs in SLO and Santa Barbara counties

PG&E announced it may shut off power for 224 customers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday morning because anticipated dry, windy conditions could lead to an increase risk of fires. The utility’s meteorologists are monitoring a potential weather system that could bring dry, gusty offshore winds...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy