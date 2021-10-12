Sam Bankman-Fried is the richest billionaire under 30 in the world. This is how 'the new Mark Zuckerberg' made his fortune.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The name Sam Bankman-Fried may not be familiar to you today, but there are already those who call him 'the new Mark Zuckerberg' . With a net worth of $ 22.5 billion , this year he became the richest billionaire under the age of 30 in the world . Only the creator of Facebook had managed to amass such a fortune at such a young age.