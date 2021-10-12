CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Bankman-Fried is the richest billionaire under 30 in the world. This is how 'the new Mark Zuckerberg' made his fortune.

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The name Sam Bankman-Fried may not be familiar to you today, but there are already those who call him 'the new Mark Zuckerberg' . With a net worth of $ 22.5 billion , this year he became the richest billionaire under the age of 30 in the world . Only the creator of Facebook had managed to amass such a fortune at such a young age.

Comments / 62

@M.Roux
7d ago

☝I READ ABOUT ✡SAM BANKMAN...In the 📰"Jewish Insider"..He wants to give his fortune away..And he wants other rich people to do so as well..

Reply(3)
15
Jackpot JoAnna
7d ago

they shouldn't put him in Zuckerberg's shadow..if he worked hard he deserves to be recognized..

Reply(3)
20
Kevin's Back in Town
6d ago

to be faire, he could be compared to a lot of billionaire jews who made a fortune in shady dealings online

Reply(9)
4
