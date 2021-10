For veterans struggling with substance use disorder and mental health issues, a Pulaski County problem-solving court is giving them opportunities for change. The veterans treatment court is now up to four graduates, with three more expected in the coming months, according to Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher. “These individuals come in to us, and they are a completely different person when they leave,” she says. “They’re back. Our goal, really, is to reestablish them to be that kind of honorable citizen in our community, and so we see that often.”

PULASKI COUNTY, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO