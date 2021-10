THATCHER, Ariz. — Professor Eugene Silberstein, the director of technical education and standards at the ESCO Institute and author of the number-one HVAC-R textbook used in more than 1,000 colleges and schools, will provide a lecture and advanced industry training at Eastern Arizona College on Oct. 25 from 7 to 10 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. in ITB-120. Anyone interested in an HVAC-R career is welcome to attend the lecture to learn more about opportunities in this growing industry.

